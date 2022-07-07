Quebec enters 7th wave of COVID-19, officials urge prudence during summer vacations

MONTREAL - Quebec's public health director says the province is into a seventh wave of COVID-19.
Despite the uptick in COVID-19 indicators, officials told a news conference today they don't plan to reimpose new public health orders, such as mask mandates on public transit.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says the situation remains under control, but he is urging people to be careful as they gather during the summer holiday season.
Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau says one of the factors driving transmission is that infected people aren't respecting the 10-day isolation rules.
On Wednesday, Quebec reported just under 1,500 people hospitalized with the disease and 13 more deaths linked to COVID-19.
Officials are also recommending people get a COVID-19 booster, adding that they will publish a chart today to help people determine when it is the best time to do so.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.