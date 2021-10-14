Bloc call for Brome-Missisquoi recount halted, confirming federal seat for Liberals

OTTAWA - The Liberals have been confirmed as winners in the Quebec riding of Brome-Missisquoi after the Bloc Quebecois halted a recount of federal election votes.
The recount was requested by Marilou Alarie, the Bloc candidate who came a narrow second in the riding.
Elections Canada says the recount was stopped following a request from Alarie.
On election night Alarie was leading by a slim margin, but Liberal candidate Pascale St-Onge was announced the winner after mail-in ballots were counted the next day.
The Bloc candidate asked for a judicial recount after "irregularities" were noted with some ballot boxes.
Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous, a spokesman for the Bloc, said on Wednesday the party asked for the recount to be halted after it became clear on the first day of the check that the result was remaining practically the same.
Elections Canada has now confirmed the Liberals as victors in the seat, by 197 votes.
There have been four recounts since election night Sept. 20. In the Toronto riding of Davenport votes are still being tallied.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021