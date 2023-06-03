'I will not bend': MP Jenny Kwan says she won't allow China to erase history

NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks to reporters about her briefing with CSIS where they confirmed that she was a target of foreign interference, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, May 29, 2023. It took about an hour for Jenny Kwan to be briefed by Canada's spy agency and not even a second for her to decide it won't let her bend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang