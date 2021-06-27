International students navigate numerous barriers as they look to begin fall classes

Simon Fraser University students are reflected in a pond as they line up to receive their degrees during the fall convocation ceremony at the university in Burnaby, B.C., Friday Oct. 11, 2013. International students coming to Canada this year as COVID-19 cases rise and fall in various parts of the world face numerous barriers such as visa backlogs, vaccinations, quarantine measures and booking flights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck