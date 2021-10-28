B.C. First Nation seeks 'real action,' urges conditions for papal visit to Canada

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Leaders of the First Nation say it would be "deeply meaningful" to welcome Pope Francis to their territory during an expected visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck