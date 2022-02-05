John Honderich, former publisher of the Toronto Star, dies at 75

Chair of the Board of Torstar John Honderich speaks to shareholders at their annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday May 7, 2014. Known for his trademark bow ties and imposing six-foot-two presence, John Allen Honderich was an old-fashioned newspaperman with ink in his veins and a hearty lust for life. The Canadian businessman who was the publisher of the Toronto Star from 1994 to 2004, has died.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim