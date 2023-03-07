Opposition continues to push for public inquiry into foreign interference

OTTAWA - The leader of Canada's Opposition says he has little confidence the Liberal government will appoint a truly independent watchdog to investigate foreign interference.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he predicts the government will pick someone who looks like a "reasonable fella" with grey hair, but is really tied to the Liberal establishment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will appoint a special rapporteur with a wide mandate to investigate foreign interference.

But Poilievre says a public inquiry is needed into China's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

He says top-secret information should be under a publication ban and only information that will imperil national interests should be withheld.

Trudeau has left the door open to holding a public inquiry should the rapporteur recommend it.

