B.C. health officer seeks injunction against churches violating ban on services

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after speaking during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia's provincial health officer and attorney general are seeking a court injunction ordering three churches to follow public health orders and not hold in-person religious services. Dr. Bonnie Henry says in her response to the petition that the ban on indoor gatherings, including in-person religious services, is necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito