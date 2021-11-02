Ontario says it will raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour from $14.35 on Jan. 1.
The province will also eliminate the separate minimum wage for liquor servers, who currently make $12.55 per hour, and increase their hourly wage to $15.
Here's a look at minimum wages across Canada:
Alberta: $15 per hour.
British Columbia: $15.20 per hour.
Manitoba: $11.95 per hour.
New Brunswick: $11.75 per hour.
Newfoundland and Labrador: $12.75 per hour.
Northwest Territories: $15.20 per hour.
Nova Scotia: $12.95 per hour.
Nunavut: $16 per hour.
Ontario: $14.35 per hour.
Prince Edward Island: $13 per hour.
Quebec: $13.50 per hour.
Saskatchewan: $11.81 per hour.
Yukon: $15.20 per hour.
