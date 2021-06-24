Canadians must be savvy in navigating COVID-19 expertise: observers

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. As scientific and medical discourse plays out in real time online and in the media during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers specializing in science and risk communication say Canadians must be even more discerning in choosing which expert voices they listen to and amplify. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward