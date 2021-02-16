Ottawa urged to grant permanent residency to wrongfully arrested Quebec man

Police cordon off the area where an officer was shot during a traffic stop on Jan. 28, 2021, in Montreal. Ottawa is being asked to grant permanent residency to a Quebec man who was wrongfully arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer and detained for six days before being let go. An immigration lawyer representing Mamadi III Fara Camara confirmed a request was filed on Friday asking the federal Immigration Minister to grant him residency based on humanitarian and compassionate considerations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz