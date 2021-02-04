Remote care saving grace for many COVID patients, hospitals; oxygen monitoring vital

A nurse places a pulse oximeter to measure the oxygen level and heart rate of a man who is recovering from pneumonia at his home, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Ipswich, Mass. One saving grace amid the devastation of COVID-19 pandemic has been that the vast majority of those infected are able to recover at home, allowing hospitals to cope with what would otherwise have been a system-crushing onslaught of ill, contagious patients.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola