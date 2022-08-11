Sentencing hearing for man convicted in Amanda Todd case set for September

Aydin Coban is shown in a photograph from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. A sentencing hearing for the Dutch national convicted of tormenting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd with online threats is scheduled for September.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A sentencing hearing for a Dutch national convicted of harassing and extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd before her suicide has been scheduled for next month.

Justice Martha Devlin set the hearing for Aydin Coban to begin on Sept. 20 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

A jury delivered a unanimous verdict on Saturday convicting Coban of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, and possession and distribution of child pornography in Todd's case.

Amanda's mother, Carol Todd, says she will deliver a victim impact statement during the hearing.

Todd was 15 when she took her own life in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser.

She used flash cards to recount her ordeal in the video, which has since been watched by millions, shining a light on the issue of online harassment and cyberbullying.

