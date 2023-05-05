The Globe and Mail, La Presse top winners at 2022 National Newspaper Awards

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer (4) collide while to trying to catch a short fly ball during eighth inning American League wild card MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Blue Jays centre fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Springer after he was injured on the play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn