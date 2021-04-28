'We miss her:' Father of Alberta teen who died convinced she had COVID-19 variant

Sarah Strate is shown in this family handout image. Ron Strate says he has received about a thousand messages from people in Canada and around the world who have been touched by the story of his 17-year-old daughter. The active senior high school student from Magrath, a small southern Alberta town, had been perfectly fine before her health suddenly deteriorated Monday and she died soon after arriving at hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ron Strate *MANDATORY CREDIT*