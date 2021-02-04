COVID-19 ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters extended to 2022

Passengers from a cruise ship reach the shore on zodiac boats during a visit to the town of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut on Sept. 3, 2017. The federal government announced Thursday that a ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters is in place until Feb. 28, 2022. The ban applies to cruise ships carrying more than 100 people and pleasure crafts operating in the Arctic, except for those used by residents in the regiion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson