From Buy American to 'North American': Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to meet with reporters after a bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States passed the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)