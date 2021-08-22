The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Aug. 23, 2021.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Halifax

9:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Collaborative Health Education Building, Dalhousie University. 5793 University Ave.

St. John's, N.L.

6 p.m. Meets with locals and supporters. Quidi Vidi Wharf. 10 Maple View Place.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Ottawa

11 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.

6:45 p.m. -- Holds telephone town hall with Ontario. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.

8:30 p.m. -- Holds telephone town hall with Manitoba. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Montreal

9:15 a.m. -- Makes an announcement on climate change, hold media availability. Parc Jeanne Mance. Av du Parc, Avenue du Mont-Royal O.

1 p.m. -- Visits local businesses. 347 Rue de Castelnau E.

___

