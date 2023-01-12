Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks

Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. as they look for five fishermen missing after the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis sank in the Bay of Fundy, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. As Canadian fishers continue to die in frigid waters when their boats capsize, a debate is surfacing over why clear rules aren’t in place to ensure basic stability of vessels that face ocean storms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan