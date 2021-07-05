Investigation into possible tornado that damaged buildings in northern B.C.

Damage is shown following a storm on the Blueberry River First Nations in northeastern British Columbia in this recent handout photo. Environment Canada is investigating if a tornado touched down in near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. on Wednesday. The storm tore off roofs, destroyed trailers and flatted trees. A 12-metre trailer was left unrecognizable on the Blueberry River Reserve, while trees were severed in the storm last Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Clarence Apsassin