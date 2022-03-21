Feds 'disappointed' Russian flight used humanitarian claim to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot's passengers planes are parked at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A senior official at Transport Canada is accusing a Russian airliner of having falsely claimed to be a humanitarian flight to circumvent a ban and enter Canadian airspace last month. Aeroflot Flight 111 entered Canadian airspace on Feb. 27 despite the federal government having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pavel Golovkin