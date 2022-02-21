Vaccinated or non-vaccinated? Regina brew pub introduces vaccine-only section

Grant Frew, bar manager, poses for a photo at Bushwakker Brewpub in Regina on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The pub's main room is for vaccinated and unvaccinated customers, but a separate 50-seat room is now for patrons who have "immunodeficiency concerns, family health concerns or simply are not comfortable with the latest easing of health restrictions." To enter that room, diners must provide proof of vaccination and identification. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell