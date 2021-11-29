More Abbotsford evacuations as crews try to hold back Sumas River floodwaters

Bins of sand are placed across the road next to a wall of sandbags along rail tracks to form a temporary dike in the Huntingdon Village area of Abbotsford, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. An evacuation order has been issued for Huntingdon Village because of danger to life from potential flooding of the Nooksack River across the Canada-U.S. border in Washington. The same area flooded nearly two weeks and water had since receded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck