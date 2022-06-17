168 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, including 141 in Quebec

An electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid, Thursday May 26, 2022. Federal officials say there are 168 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Unidad de Microscopia Electronica del ISCIII-via AP