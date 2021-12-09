Stepmother found guilty of second-degree murder in death of 7-year-old Quebec girl

A woman and her son pay their respect in front of the house where lived a 7-year-old girl who was found in critical condition in her home on Monday in Granby, Que. on May 3, 2019. A Granby, Que. woman has been found guilty of second degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old stepdaughter, according to multiple media reports. A Trois-Rivières, Que. jury began deliberations this morning before saying it had reached a verdict around 3:30 p.m. The 38-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her other children, was also found guilty of forcible confinement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - A Granby, Que., woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old stepdaughter.

A jury rendered its verdict at the courthouse in Trois-Rivières, Que., just after 3:30 p.m. today, the same day it began deliberations.

The 38-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her other children, was also found guilty of forcible confinement.

The girl was found by authorities in critical condition in her family home in April 2019 and died in hospital a day later.

A paramedic who testified at the stepmother's trial in October, said the girl was not breathing and didn't have a pulse when she arrived.

The Crown presented evidence that the girl had been wrapped in tape before her death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

