Montreal police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

MONTREAL - A 911 call about missing persons led officers to discover the bodies of a mother and daughter inside a Montreal home early Thursday in what police said was a double homicide.
The bodies of the 56-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found inside a property in a residential area of the southwest borough of Lachine.
Police have not released details about who they suspect committed the murders — the city's 17th and 18th homicides of the year — nor have they made arrests.
Const. Mariane Allaire Morin said police received a call around 12:15 a.m. Thursday about missing people, adding that a short investigation led officers to the residence about 75 minutes later.
"At the beginning, we were talking about multiple people reported missing, we weren't talking about one, two, or three people," Allaire Morin said.
"There is a suspect in the case, there are important witnesses we want to meet and that will depend on the evidence we gather and a little more information on the people implicated in this case."
Police established a large security perimeter in the residential neighbourhood as homicide officers and forensic teams investigated.
Later Thursday, police protected a second crime scene after they discovered a vehicle allegedly belonging to the family, parked near the Lachine Canal. Police said they were searching the car for clues and trying to determine who had parked it there.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.