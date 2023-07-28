In the news today: Statistics Canada to release latest GDP numbers

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Statistics Canada to release GDP figures for May
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on how the economy fared in May, as well as a preliminary glimpse for the second quarter.
The federal agency's early estimate suggests real gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in May, driven in part by the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors.
That compares with an April reading that showed the economy was virtually unchanged, while it grew a slight 0.1 per cent in March.
The Bank of Canada has been working to slow the economy by raising interest rates in an effort to bring inflation back within its target range.
---
Here's what else we're watching ...
MP wants Calgary Stampede funding pulled
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's calling on the federal government to halt funding to the Calgary Stampede, saying it has lost people's trust.
A partial settlement was reached this week in a class-action lawsuit alleging the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
Phillip Heerema is serving a 10-year sentence for luring six boys into sexual relationships when he worked for the Stampede's Young Canadians School of Performing Arts.
The Stampede apologized in a statement and said it takes responsibility in the hopes of helping the victims heal.
George Chahal, who represents Calgary Skyview, said government funding should only be restored when the victims feel there has been genuine accountability.
Toronto tenants declare rent strike
Multiple tenants at several buildings in Toronto's west end have gone on a rent strike to protest what they say is unfair treatment by their landlords.
Dream Unlimited Corp., which owns two of the buildings in question, says when it bought 33 King Street in 2021, it "inherited" a dispute between the striking tenants and the previous landlord over above-guideline increases for 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Dream Unlimited says 15 per cent of tenants at 22 John Street haven't paid rent, but notes that the building is not subject to provincial rent guidelines because it was completed after 2018.
One 22 John Street resident says a nine per cent rent increase was proposed for his unit this year, but he has decided to pay no more than the 2.5 per cent increase that's in line with the government guideline.
When asked about the nine per cent increase, Dream Unlimited said "inflation has been very challenging" and rents at the building remain lower than current market rates.
Gleaning feeds community amid food insecurity
Many food banks are relying on gleaned and rescued items to meet the demands of families.
Edmonton's Food Bank says 60 per cent of food coming through its doors is through rescue and gleaning.
Gleaning is a biblical reference to picking leftover produce from a freshly-harvested farm.
Liberals win Ontario provincial byelections
The Ontario Liberals now have their highest seat count in the legislature since 2018, after picking up a new seat and holding another in a pair of provincial byelections.
Wins by Andrea Hazell in Scarborough-Guildwood and Karen McCrimmon in Kanata-Carleton bring the Liberals to nine seats in the legislature.
It's still not enough for official party status or to put them within striking distance of the Official Opposition N-D-P, but the party is framing the victories as momentum ahead of the 2026 general election.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.