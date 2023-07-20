Mom at centre of Amber Alert for two B.C. children may be travelling with others

Police have released more information on the woman alleged to have abducted her two children, who are from Surrey. RCMP say Verity Bolton was spotted by closed-circuit TV emerging with a loaded cart from a grocery store in Kamloops just two days before she was expected to give her children back from a vacation. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck