B.C. man who murdered a family of six on camping trip in 1982 seeking parole

David Shearing is shown in 1983. The convicted mass murderer, who killed a family of six nearly 40 years ago, is to once again seek his release when he appears before the Parole Board of Canada at Bowden Institution in central Alberta today. David Shearing, who now goes by the name David Ennis, shot and killed George and Edith Bentley; their daughter, Jackie; and her husband, Bob Johnson, and the Johnson's two daughters, while the family was on a camping trip in 1982 near Wells Gray Provincial Park, about 120 km north of Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ files