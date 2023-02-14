Turpel-Lafond stripped of honorary degree over claims of Indigenous heritage

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. The University of Regina says it has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it awarded to Turpel-Lafond in 2003 as she faces questions about her Indigenous heritage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck