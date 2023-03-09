Federal Court approves 'historic' $2.8 billion residential day schools settlement

A rock with the message "Every Child Matters" painted on it sits at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A Federal Court judge has approved a $2.8 billion settlement agreement between the Canadian government and plaintiffs representing 325 First Nations whose members went to residential day schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck