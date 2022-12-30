First Nations police chief hopes federal bill will come with adequate funding

Canadian law enforcement personnel rush to surround a home on the James Smith Cree First Nation reservation in Saskatchewan on Sept. 6, 2022. The mass stabbing in James Smith Cree First Nation has brought to the fore a federal bill that aims to make Indigenous policing an essential service. However, the head of the First Nations Chiefs of Police hopes it will come with adequate funding to ensure it can attract enough officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert Bumsted