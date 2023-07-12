Alberta calls on federal government to help Indigenous communities with opioid crisis

WINNIPEG - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government is failing when it comes to some of the big issues in its jurisdiction, particularly Indigenous health care.
Speaking at the annual premiers' conference on Tuesday, Smith said provincial leaders have a shared frustration with Ottawa.
"The federal government continues to intervene in our areas of jurisdiction, continues to try to dictate how we operate our programs and policies and yet they fail in their areas of jurisdiction," she told reporters in Winnipeg.
"We've got a lot of big issues that the federal government needs to deal with — for instance on the issue of Indigenous health. They are completely failing Indigenous communities in supporting them in urban environments and in supporting them in the mental-health and addiction crisis."
Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu said in a statement Wednesday that Smith and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are playing politics with the mental health of Indigenous communities.
"That's a new low," she said.
Hajdu said the federal government is supporting Indigenous partners.
"We are making historic investments for culturally appropriate mental health and addictions services that work and save lives," said the statement.
"Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith want to take us back to a war on drugs approach. I invite them to leave the political bubble, go on the ground and actually listen to the needs of Indigenous communities."
On Monday, Treaty 6 First Nations in Western Canada declared a state of emergency over rising opioid deaths and called on all levels of government for immediate support to address the crisis.
"Families, friends, and loved ones are being lost to this devastating crisis," said Grand Chief Leonard Standingontheroad. "If harm reduction isn't available, our people will die.
"The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 Nations is asking the federal government to intervene and offer more effective, flexible and long-lasting support."
The confederacy said in a statement that the treaty's medicine chest clause dictates that the federal government has an obligation to provide health care on an ongoing basis. It said it expects all levels of government to adhere to and respect their treaty obligations.
It said the rise in mortality rates due to opioid toxicity is seven times higher among Indigenous people in Alberta — and 50 per cent of those people are between the ages of 20 and 39.
The death rates, it added, have spiked since the provincial government closed safe consumption sites.
There are seven supervised consumption sites across the province, but Smith's government has focused on treatment and recovery for people using drugs.
Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams said in a statement earlier this week that the "deadly disease of addiction devastates families and destroys communities in Alberta and across North America, and this is especially true in First Nations communities."
He said the province is partnering with First Nations to address the issue.
"We're continuing to strengthen these partnerships with Treaty 6 by committing to build and fully fund a recovery community in direct partnership with Enoch Cree Nation," he said.
Williams said the government is also funding recovery communities in partnership with Tsuut'ina Nation, Siksika Nation and Kainai Nation in southern Alberta.
"These are historic actions by the Government of Alberta that are outside of our traditional jurisdiction."
Williams added that the province agrees with the confederacy that it's time for the federal government to provide more support for First Nations communities.
Alberta's Opposition NDP, however, said it's also time for Smith and the UCP government to work with First Nations leadership.
"There have been too many UCP failures and missed opportunities when it comes to Indigenous health," said Brooks Arcand-Paul, critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.
"The UCP's ignorance of harm reduction and holistic practices as a meaningful strategy has resulted in a continued rise in deaths."
That strategy, he said, will only continue to see Indigenous people either die or get locked up.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.
— By Colette Derworiz in Calgary.