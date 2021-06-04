'Have conversations:' Experts urge learning truth about residential schools

Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, poses for a portrait outside the National Centre For Truth And Reconciliation in Winnipeg on Thursday June 3, 2021. Scott shed tears with her daughter and five-year-old grandchild when she learned remains believes to be of more than 200 children were found on the former site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski