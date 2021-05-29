The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:30 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 410 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven more deaths related to the virus, including one in the last 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 12 for a total of 373.
The number of patients in intensive care held steady at 91.
The province says it administered 95,505 doses of vaccine on Friday, for a total of 5,405,885 since the start of the immunization campaign.
The province says about 59.1 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 228 new cases in Toronto and 178 in Peel Region.
The Ministry of Health says 934 people are in hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 626 are in intensive care and 438 are on a ventilator.
The province says 148,972 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday's report for a total of over 8.8 million doses.
---
8:45 a.m.
Ontario's COVID-19 science table says the province can re-open schools safely on a regional basis while still mitigating risks of transmission of the virus.
The new advice comes in response to a request from Premier Doug Ford for input on whether or not the province should reopen schools as virus cases trend downward.
The group says some regions could reopen based on advice from their local medical officers of health and continued adherence to public health measures.
They say the closure is harming some students' physical and mental health and reopening would allow schools to re-establish contact with teachers and friends.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.