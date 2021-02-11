Uncertainty surrounds election delay in Newfoundland and Labrador

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin pose for a photo following their televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John's N.L. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Newfoundland and Labrador is entering uncharted legal territory as the province's chief electoral officer has called for Saturday's provincial election to be delayed in 17 ridings because of a sudden COVID-19 surge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly