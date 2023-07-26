Search extends into seventh day for Ukrainian man missing after swim in Quebec river

SAINT-ANSELME, Que. - Quebec provincial police spent a seventh day Wednesday looking for a missing Ukrainian refugee missing since last week after going for a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.
Police have not formally identified the missing man, but an official with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says he is 21-year-old Sumit Shyder.
Shyder has not been seen since heading out for a swim on the evening of July 19. His brother found his bicycle and personal effects by the shore of the Etechmin River in St-Anselme, Que., that night.
Quebec provincial police had hoped to be able to send divers back into the river on Wednesday afternoon, something they haven't been able to do since last week due to strong currents. But Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said the current was still deemed too strong so the search continued from the shore and using helicopters.
A candlelight vigil was to be held in honour of Shyder on Wednesday evening in front of the St-Anselme Church, the town noted on its website.
Michael Shwec of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says Shyder arrived in Canada earlier this month, and his mother, twin brother and younger brother are also in the province.
Shwec said a small community of Ukrainian newcomers — about 20 or so — have settled in St-Anselme, about 30 kilometres south of Quebec City, where they work at a local company. His organization has provided people who've been able to translate for the mother, who doesn't speak much English or French, he said. They also offered spiritual help and have Ukrainian-speaking doctors and psychologists ready to help.
He said there were some language barriers in the past week as the mother thought the search for her son was being cancelled when authorities were simply putting it on hold because of conditions on the ground.
The mother reported Shyder missing late last Wednesday after he did not return from his swim.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.