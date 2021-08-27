Where the election leaders are on Day 14, Saturday, Aug. 28

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. He's joined by by Liberal candidate for Trois-Rivieres, Martin Francoeur and candidate for Saint-Maurice-Champlain Francois-Philippe Champagne. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Day 14, Saturday, Aug. 28.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Private

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Fredericton and Charlottetown

10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Picaroons Brewing Company, 912 Union St., Fredericton.

6:30 p.m. — Attends rally with supporters. Icy Scoops, 22 Brackley Point Rd., Charlottetown.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Sudbury, Ont.

9 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. University of Sudbury, 935 Ramsey Lake Rd.

