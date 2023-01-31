Sister of Montreal man who died while illegally jailed wants video footage released

People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Sarafina Dennie says she struggles to understand how her brother Nicous D'Andre Spring -- a quiet person who loved boxing, music and playing with her young children -- died at Montreal's Bordeaux jail after an altercation with jail guards on Christmas Eve, a day after he was supposed to be released to come home to his family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes