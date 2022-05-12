Dutch princess returns to Ottawa, where she was born during Second World War

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands plants tulips with her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven, second from left, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Canada Ines Coppoolse, left, and National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum, right, at Stornoway in Ottawa, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The framed photograph on display shows Princess Margriet as a baby in the 1940s at Stornoway where her family lived for a time during the German army's invasion of the Netherlands. The Princess was born at Ottawa's civic hospital after the Dutch Royal Family fled to Canada to flee Nazi occupying forces in 1940. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai