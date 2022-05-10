'The land is my therapy': healing centre encourages reconnecting with Inuit identity

Governor General Mary Simon hugs Sarah May and Laura May(left) as husband Whit Fraser looks on as they visit the Isuarsivik Recovery Centre Warmak at the Three Lakes site in Kuujjuaq, Que., Monday, May 9, 2022. On the shore of a still-frozen lake with the spring sun melting the snow underfoot, the Governor General met eight women who are reconnecting with their Inuit roots as they try to heal from addiction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld