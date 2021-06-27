Catholics question relationship with church after residential school grave discovery

A child’s dress is seen on a cross outside the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021.Some Catholics -- lapsed and practising alike -- are re-examining their relationship with the institution of the Roman Catholic Church following the discovery of what's believed to be nearly 1,000 bodies in unmarked graves near the sites of two former residential schools.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward