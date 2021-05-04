Rewrite 'hollow' federal gun bill, victims' families urge Liberals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Joel Lightbound, left, and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair listen at a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Family members and colleagues of those who died in tragic sprees at Montreal's Dawson College and Concordia University say that the Liberal government's firearms legislation is "an offensively hollow bill" that should be completely revamped. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle