No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot Jul 12, 2022 TORONTO - There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $10 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on July 15 will be an estimated $15 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.