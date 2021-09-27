Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the student memorial register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Que., on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Businesses, cities and schools across Canada are preparing to follow the federal government's decision to observe the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in some cases stepping up because provinces won't. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang