Rona Ambrose to chair Rebecca Schulz's UCP leadership campaign

Former Conservative Party of Canada interim Leader Rona Ambrose participates in discussions on the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement in Toronto on September 22, 2017. One of the candidates vying to lead Alberta's United Conservatives has brought on a high-profile former federal politician as campaign chair. Rebecca Schulz says Rona Ambrose, the former Conservative Opposition leader, knows what it takes to unite and lead a party and that she's honoured to have her on the team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov