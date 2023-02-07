U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.

Former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, right, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. A former actor in the Academy Award-winning movie "Dances With Wolves" who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP