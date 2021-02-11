Military police investigated Vance in 2015, no charges laid, DND says

OTTAWA - The Department of National Defence says military police opened an investigation in 2015 into Gen. Jonathan Vance's conduct while he was serving in Italy the previous year, but that no charges were laid.
The Defence Department says the investigation was launched before Vance's appointment as defence chief in July 2015, but did not reveal the specific allegations that were investigated.
"An allegation against Gen. Vance was investigated by the military police in 2015 for conduct while serving as Deputy Commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, a position he held from 2013 until July 2014," the department said in an unattributed statement.
"The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigation did not meet the elements of the offence to lay charges under the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada."
Vance is currently the subject of another military police investigation following a Global News report last week that he allegedly engaged in a continuing relationship with a woman he significantly outranked.
The Global report also alleged the former chief of the defence staff made a sexual comment to a second, much younger, soldier in 2012, before he was appointed commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Vance has not responded to requests for comment by The Canadian Press and the allegations against him have not been independently verified.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has promised a separate independent investigation, and another has been launched by the House of Commons defence committee.
Global says Vance has acknowledged that he dated the first woman nearly 20 years ago, but said the relationship had evolved over the years and was not sexual.
Global also reported that Vance said he had no recollection of making a sexual comment to the other junior member, adding if he had made the comment it would have been intended as a joke and that he was prepared to apologize.
The allegations come only weeks after Vance turned over command of the Canadian Armed Forces following five years in the top job, during which he led the military’s efforts to eliminate sexual misconduct from the ranks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.