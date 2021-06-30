The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
3:50 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 today, and no new deaths.
Sixty more people have recovered, leaving the province with 435 active cases.
The province is also reporting 69 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.
Eighty-six per cent of people in Saskatchewan over the age of 80 are now reported as fully vaccinated.
---
3:20 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today and no recoveries.
Health officials have identified one case in the Halifax area and three cases in the eastern health zone, which includes Cape Breton.
There are 55 active cases, with two people in hospital as a result of the infection.
As of Tuesday, 926,062 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 219,504 people having received their booster shot.
---
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
The number of people getting vaccinated continues to jump.
The province says 73.6 of people aged 12 and over have had at least one dose, and 42.4 per cent have had two shots.
---
12:30 p.m.
Nunavut is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
There have been no new cases in the territory of about 40,000 people for over a week.
Bars and restaurants in Iqaluit, where an outbreak is considered ongoing despite no active cases, will reopen Friday at reduced capacity.
Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for youth ages 12 to 17 will roll out across the territory in July.
---
11:10 a.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new cases of COVID-19.
The cases involve two people in the Moncton region and one in the Fredericton area.
There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and four people in hospital.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 126 new cases of COVID-19 today – the highest number of new cases reported in the province since June 19 – and three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by five, to 117, and 35 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.
Meanwhile, Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel told reporters today public sector workers will begin a progressive return to their offices this fall.
She says the goal is to have about 50 per cent of employees return to in-person work in offices three or four days a week by early October.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 14 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 46 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 19 in Grey Bruce, and 17 in Toronto.
Elliott says a record high of more than 268,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday, for a total of more than 14.7 million.
The Ministry of Health says 271 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 181 are on a ventilator.
---
9:30 a.m.
Health Canada is advising anyone who suffers from capillary leak syndrome to avoid getting the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca.
The syndrome is a rare illness that causes fluid to leak from small blood vessels called capillaries and leads to rapid swelling of limbs and weight gain.
Health Canada is updating the warning label on the two AstraZeneca vaccines used in Canada.
One patient has been diagnosed with capillary leak syndrome following an AstraZeneca vaccination in Canada.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.