Alberta's chief medical officer of health has confirmed the death of a patient linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
In a statement, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the woman in her 50s died from immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).
More coming.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has confirmed the death of a patient linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
In a statement, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the woman in her 50s died from immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.